Letter: Drilling of oil is not the answer

To the Editor:

The Republicans want to make high gas prices the hot issue for the coming elections. They are telling us Democrats are taking money away from us. The truth? That extra money at the gas pump goes directly to the oil companies who will then continue feeding the coffers of Republicans in Congress to continue the denial of the terribly high cost of climate change. Giving the oil companies the green light to increase drilling at this time would be like throwing gas on the global warming fire. Reducing our demand for oil is the solution our world needs.

Ken Mozingo

Yorkville