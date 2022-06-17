Letter: Referendum is necessary

To the Editor:

I urge you to vote in support of the Oswego Fire Protection District referendum. I have been a member of the Oswego Fire Protection District for over 56 years in one form or another. I started as a volunteer firefighter in June of 1966. I have seen many changes over the years and participated in many facets of the fire district. I have been a part of the changes at every level. Most recently I have been a member of the Fire Protection District Board of Trustees and have held that position for 21 years. I wholeheartedly believe that this referendum is necessary to maintain the level of service that the fire district currently provides.

From day one in 1966 the members of this organization have always been there for you. I have been a part of it and watched it as a board member for many years. The organization has changed so much over the years and for the better. It is my belief that the Oswego Fire Protection District is a bustling organization that is second to none in the area. I am proud of my service and the continued excellent service of our members.

The district is simply not able to keep up with the growth of the community we serve. As call volume increases, so does the response times. Seconds count and lives depend on getting advanced life support to the scene as quickly as possible. Most of our calls are EMS related. This referendum will ensure that we keep up with call volume thereby increasing chances of survival. In addition, the costs associated with operating the fire district have increased ten-fold and then some since I started in 1966. I can go on and on.

Lastly, my heart and soul has been given to the people of this community. I would never endorse anything that I thought would be a detriment to the community that I love. It is for these reasons and many others that I endorse this referendum. It is necessary and I encourage everyone to support it.

Bob Tripp

Oswego Fire Protection District Board Secretary

