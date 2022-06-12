Letter: Feeding the fire

To the Editor:

Well, with inflation approaching 10%, [President Joe Biden] intends to keep feeding the firestorm of rising prices by absolving billions of dollars in student loans. He is doing this in the hope of accruing votes. Forget all the people you’re destroying with $5-a-gallon gas, no baby formula and overall country malaise.

Go ahead Joe, slap those parents and students who did not go to state schools, not because they couldn’t, but different schools offer different pathways to a degree. Now you’re going to pump more money into the economy and feed the fire.

Do you people have even the slightest clue as to what you are doing? We need a total and complete overhaul. We need to make Biden a lame duck to stop all of this vindictive, anti-Trump pettiness. Get back to utilizing our own resources: oil, natural gas and coal. Work on doing something right.

Don Lass

Oswego