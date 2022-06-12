Letter: A remarkable lady

To the Editor:

Her name is Gabby Giffords, a former Congresswoman from Arizona. In 2011, she was wounded, almost fatally, in a mass shooting at a citizen session. Six were fatalities, and others wounded. Gabby suffered a bullet to the brain from which she has suffered aphasia, the inability to speak.

I want to suggest to you a remarkable interview done on PBS NewsHour with Jeffrey Brown. You will find the interview very informative about not only the incredible recovery for Gabby, but others suffering aphasia. You will be touched by how hard she has to work in order to utter even a few words and the wonderful people who have worked with her these years since the shooting. One of the interesting things we see in the video is the help done with music. Another clip shows Gabby doing a duet with Yo Yo Ma, she on the French horn. Let me tell you, such effort brings tears to your eyes.

All of this effort is not just so that Gabby can return to a more normal life, but that she can be this remarkable spokesperson for gun safety. As she says, “enough is enough.” Let it be noted that she is not seeking to take away guns, but to promote gun safety, a goal to which we can all support.

I found this interview by typing in: “Jeffrey Brown interview/Gabby Giffords.” Now, should you not have access to the internet, go to our library and they will be glad to help you use one of the computers. So, bring your tissues and enjoy.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich