Letter: Responsible values and ethics

To the Editor:

As Kendall County treasurer, Jill Ferko is ready to continue her service to Kendall County, and I wholeheartedly support and endorse her in this election. Throughout her tenure, she has demonstrated knowledge, a common-sense approach to issues and a strong acumen for finance.

For the past three years, Jill has diligently worked to convert the county’s payroll and financial systems that enhance our audit, grant and transparency reporting. Her knowledge of the county’s day-to-day financial inner workings are critical and second to none. More importantly, she has consistently shown a proclivity for working with our elected officials, all county departments and the board.

Jill brings strong responsible values and ethics to the office every single day, which is refreshing in today’s environment. Please join me in voting for Jill Ferko for Kendall County treasurer on June 28.

Dwight Baird

Kendall County Sheriff

Yorkville



