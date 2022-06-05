Letter: Facts about Oswego Fire Protection District

To the Editor:

Some facts about the Oswego Fire Protection District:

Only 0.01% of all the fire departments in the entire United States have a better ISO rating then the Oswego Fire Protection District. This rating is based on firefighter training, response times, number and types of response apparatus, water supply, dispatching and communication systems, and a hundred other things too numerous to mention here.

The protection district goes far beyond the city limits of Oswego. It extends into two counties, five townships and four cities.

They will respond to over 7,000 calls this year. That’s 20 calls a day which is more than all the other fire districts in Kendall County combined.

From 2005 through 2007, Kendall County was among the fastest growing counties in the United States. The majority of that growth was within the Oswego fire district where the population was increasing at a rate of 1,000 people per month. To put that into perspective, that’s equivalent to the population of Newark every six weeks.

Right now, there are 1,000 additional new homes with final approval to build and 7,000 more in the plan review process. If each home averages three occupants, that’s a population increase of 24,000.

Currently, the Oswego Fire Protection District taxes at a rate of 0.70147. Plainfield Fire Protection District (the nearest comparable fire district) taxes at a rate of 0.92563. That’s $224 more for a $300,000 house. The Oswego referendum is asking for only $100 more for a house of the same value.

They simply can’t keep up with the growth and demand for service. When I vote on any referendum, I always ask myself is this a “want or a need.” This referendum is critical need.

To my knowledge, the fire district has only asked for and received a tax increase twice in its entire existence. Once was in the late 1980s to fund emergency medical services. The second was in 2002 (20 years ago) to fund the department’s development during the community’s rapid growth. Now, they ask for your support once more. I ask that you vote yes.

Rick Neitzer

Retired Oswego Fire Chief

Newark



