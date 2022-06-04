Letter: There are grounds for hope

To the Editor:

What can we do to lessen gun violence? The Texas tragedy seems to cast doubt that Congress will take any action. Yet, our nation has a long history of wrestling with tough questions – think: whether to enter WWII, or, incredibly, the Civil War and slavery. But I am proclaiming that there are grounds for hope. Please read on.

What, then, I ask myself, can I do? Already, I have gotten rid of my guns. Then I remembered that in the wake of previous mass shootings, survivors have banded together and are working hard to stop these tragedies. Supporting them is one thing you and I can do. After the 2012 massacre at Newtown, Connecticut (20 children and six staff), survivors came together under the name Everytown For Gun Safety Action. They can use our support. If you need help making contact, please let me know. If you want to do some reading, try Adam Winkler’s well-researched book, “GunFight – The Battle Over the Right to Bear Arms in America.”

Again, can we have grounds for hope? Yes, but we must keep at it and not let our attention fade after a few days. Hang in there.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich