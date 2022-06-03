Letter: The answer to evil

To the Editor:

The latest school shooting tragedy in Texas reminds us of the troubled society in which we live. Another young man, in a senseless act of violence, claims innocent lives. But before we start banning guns, let’s think. Is it wrong to want gun violence to stop? No. But it is right to think that controlling guns will control evil people? It will not.

There are many more guns in the hands of good and honorable people than in the hands of evil people. Weapons in the hands of good people have saved lives around the world and have kept a global peace. U.S. weapons are saving lives in the Ukraine right now. Like any other weapon, guns in the hands of the wrong people are the problem. Wrong people are people of bad character or conduct, and their numbers are increasing.

The moral restraints that contained evil in the past have been discarded. Society’s belief in biblical principles, even at church, has waned. In the past 50 years, God, churches and moral absolutes have become options of ignorant and uninformed ‘extremists.’

The Bible says that evil begins in the heart of a man, and the only cure is a heart changed by God. Removing every gun on earth will not remove evil and stop the violence. Only a return to God and His word can do that.

Susan Brambert Shields

Oswego