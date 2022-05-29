Letter: Who will be communicating this information?

To the Editor:

It is surprising to see our Oswego Village Board will present a referendum to the voters June 28 for a new real estate transfer tax to help pay for the new water source. Given the history of all current board members’ and village president’s lack of support for the school and fire department referendums, this move seems quite hypocritical.

The Village Board has not raised their tax levy for three years in a row and has lowered water rates. They did so while spending time and taxpayer money on noncritical projects such as the band stage and dog park and annexed a campground to our community. The board approved on March 1 to take $360,000 out of our general fund to pay for entertainment and spent over $100,000 on a fence and parking lot for the band stage this spring. This board voted to raise the pay significantly for board members and the village president while they are often critical of the school board that receives no compensation.

The Village Board has stated that this tax is targeted toward “nonresidents.” Since when are new residents not “residents”? Also, is adding $3 for every $1,000 to the sale of a current resident’s home in a competitive market not a future consideration for everyone? The information the village provided comparing surrounding communities on this type of tax did not include Plainfield, Yorkville and Montgomery, our primary competition, regardless if they don’t have a home rule vote.

Most concerning about the new water source is that it has not been presented to Oswego of the actual full cost to the community. What will the new water rates and bills be to residents and businesses and when do the increases begin? Moreover, what does this vote mean to the taxpayer if it passes or not? Will it lower our water bills or raise them, and what is the money really used for if it passes?

Telling voters the truth on a tax referendum is imperative. Who will be communicating this information independently from the board to the community and funding this voter initiative?

David R. Edelman

Oswego