Letter: Here for your safety

To the Editor:

Any way you look at it, the Oswego Fire Protection District is here for your safety.

Quick response times are always a priority and necessity to save lives for medical, fire or accident. Our average response time is 6.29 minutes.

We are back again with another referendum request to raise money. The additional tax for a $300,000 house would be $100 per year ($33 per $100,000 valuation). I don’t think that is out of line. I believe most of you spend $33-$100 on an occasional night out by yourselves or with family.

Just look at the farm fields that are now covered with homes, apartments and businesses in our immediate area. I also know that most of us didn’t ask for them, but they are here and there are many more coming.

With the current tax moneys we now are receiving, the district can no longer keep up with our needs for new equipment purchases and hiring qualified personnel. A couple of examples: A ladder truck costs $1.6 million, a fire engine $650,000, an ambulance $300,000. An ambulance cot used to be $4,000; it’s now $40,000. These are not exaggerated numbers. The cost may be higher when we actual order one of these.

Yes, our trucks and ambulances look new because we keep them in as good of shape as possible. They do still need to be replaced periodically to keep the one you need for your disaster on time.

Think about it. How would you feel if you called in and the dispatcher said, “We’ll send an ambulance as soon as we get one free from a call”?

Please get informed of our issues and vote. Check for yourselves and see if you too should vote yes for you, your family and your neighbor.

Dick Kuhn

President, Board of Trustees

Oswego Fire Protection District

