Letter: Single-sex high school classes?

To the Editor:

The April 21 issue of the Kendall County Record featured the 29 Yorkville “Students of the Week” for the ’21-22 school year. I wish to congratulate all these wonderful young people and I hope their futures will be equally achieving.

The dearth of males is a concern: 86% are girls. This would tend to support the conclusion that boys competing for girls’ attention and indiscipline adversely affects achievement. One consequence is fewer males in college: I’ve read of a 60-40 ratio.

A mark of social distinction for hundreds of years is the “private” school – Eton, “prep” schools such as Andover, Catholic boarding schools run by Jesuits: male only. Girls’ “finishing” schools also existed. It was the expensive duplication of facilities and teachers that led to the one-room school I attended in 1937 in West Lake Forest – a teenaged high school girl teaching 25 of us in eight grades in sequence.

Yorkville has the student numbers and facilities to allow single-sex high school classes on separate campuses. Why not try eliminating distractions for boys? If people who are sufficiently affluent are anxious to obtain such a superior learning environment for their sons, why should not school districts with sufficient resources provide [single-sex] education? And girls should do even better without boys’ disruptions and sometimes unwelcome attentions.

What say the educators advising the school board?

Alphonse I. Johnson

Lisbon