Letter: Take the time to learn about candidate

To the Editor:

My mailbox is being flooded with colorful propaganda disguised as campaign advertisements. Lies. Propaganda from a candidate that has not shown his face to my county’s very own GOP? Mailers that continue to have the same message on a different day? Richard Irvin wants you to believe that Darren Bailey is a secret agent for the never-Trump agenda. This is laughable.

I encourage you to stop reading the USPS smut material and take the time to learn about state Sen. Darren Bailey. From the beginning of his term in Springfield, Darren has fought for Illinois to have a transparent and balanced budget. He fights to protect our Constitutional amendments and be a voice for our parents and children.

Darren and Cindy Bailey stand for faith, family and freedom. While Richard Irvin hides in his basement and allows his handlers to fill your mailbox with lies, Darren and Cindy Bailey are on the road, canvassing 102 counties on a bus tour. Darren is ignoring the noise from the establishment GOP candidate and continuing to embrace all Illinois citizens. He promises to work for you in Springfield.

As the Kendall County coordinator for Darren Bailey for Illinois, I encourage you to tear up the junk mail from Mayor Irvin and tune into Darren’s daily Facebook messages. I can offer you yard signs, walk cards and even upcoming event locations to connect with Darren. This movement is grassroots and never has my family felt this compelled to support such an important campaign as Bailey for Illinois Governor.

Becky Nelson

Plano