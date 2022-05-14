Letter: Trainfair thanks

To the Editor:

I would like to thank everyone who came to my GFW Trainfair on Sunday, April 24, at the American Legion. It was a huge success. Over 850 people came to support and donate to my Eagle Scout project. I was so happy to be able to share my toy train hobby to everyone who came.

I would like to thank the American Legion for allowing me to host such a wonderful event. Thank you to members of Yorkville Troop 40, Troop 50 and Troop 34 for all of your volunteer work helping me put on this event. Special thanks to the Midwest Train Club Association, Model Valley Railroad and Denny’s Trains for coming and setting up your amazing train displays. A special thanks to the Prairie State Railroad club for supporting me and my project. Thanks to Kendall County Board Chairman Scott Gryder, Regional Superintendent for Kendall Grundy Schools Chris Mehochko and Yorkville Mayor John Purcell for stopping by and giving your support. To the community of Yorkville and all that came and gave your support, thank you.

George Werderich

Eagle Scout Candidate

Yorkville