Letter: Insanity

To the Editor:

Albert Einstein often is given credit for the saying “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.” I would suggest that a quick review of Illinois’ financial situation indicates that this definition fits those voters who continue to elect the same liberal Democratic politicians over and over and expect things to get better.

Illinois now boasts the nation’s highest state and local tax rates, second highest property taxes, second highest gas tax, the nation’s leading pension debt, and the worst credit rating in the nation. Illinoisans now pay, on average, $2,165 more in taxes and fees each year than they did before Pritzker took over. One of the very first actions Pritzker took as governor, almost before his chair was even warm, was to double the state gas tax. And despite billions of dollars received in federal stimulus money, the 2023 budget they recently passed was the 21st consecutive year they pushed through an unbalanced budget. No wonder Illinois had more residents move out in 2021 than any other state.

And to reward themselves for their “good work,” our legislators voted to give themselves a $2,700 raise for 2023, making them the fourth-highest-paid legislators in the country. This is the third raise Pritzker has approved since he took over as governor, and these raises have amounted to 8% (even during the pandemic shutdown that negatively affected so many Illinoisans). For reference, the minimum salary for Illinois legislators will now be $73,345 compared with the U.S. average salary for state legislators of $34,348.

Until legislators stop trying to balance the budget by simply raising our taxes and fees, treating us citizens as perpetual ATM machines rather than addressing the state’s cost issues (primarily our bloated pension system), these are the results we will continue to have. I would ask everyone to keep these facts in mind the next time you vote. As long as people keep voting for these tax-and-spend liberal politicians, nothing is going to change.

DeVere Headrick

Oswego