Letter: Country comes before party

To the Editor:

National Republicans have created a circular firing squad to punish anyone who’s said something unflattering about the former president or who hasn’t been flattering enough. Meanwhile, in another part of the world where country comes before party, Democrats have presided over falling unemployment and rising wages.

Billions of dollars are coming into our area to punch up our transportation system, our broadband and even our water quality. These infrastructure projects also mean job opportunities. Residents in need of affordable health care can find it thanks to the American Rescue Plan’s Health Care Affordability Act, which cut insurance premiums. Diabetics know lower-cost generic insulin will be available sooner because of the Lower Insulin Costs Now Act. And, while national Republicans seem more interested in shooting themselves in the foot than jabbing arms, Democrats have supervised an ambitious and extensive vaccination program to treat COVID-19. Democrats also seem to have made progress in reassuring the world that American foreign policy isn’t based on pettiness or pet peeves.

This is not to say Democrats did all this without taking heat from within their own ranks. Conservative Democrats may have felt all this went too far; liberal Democrats may have felt more was needed. But, in the end, the country came first.

Here’s hoping the Republican Party can sort itself out; that it can break the hold of the idol worshippers and attract objective and intelligent leadership. When and if that’s done, here’s hoping it reenters the political arena not merely to oppose an idea because it wasn’t theirs, but to suggest ways of making the idea better.

John Morello

Plano