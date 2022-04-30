Letter: Betting community resources

To the Editor:

The recent annexation of the Fox Bluff Campground is another head-scratching moment for our Oswego Village Board. This vote came with short notice to the community and received no input from the residents. With a growing community of limited funding for all local taxing bodies, why was this move in the best interest to annex a property that has no past economic and meaningful relationship to Oswego? What is the value to the resident taxpayers and how does this improve a community that has been marketed as permanent family based with the school district as its main attraction and with quiet upscale homes since the early 1990′s?

Per the legal annexation agreement posted on the village meeting agenda page, the village of Oswego waived all impact fees and cash contributions, and the agreement is for 20 years. The village also provided a three-year tax credit in exchange for building permit fees and the village hotel tax does not apply to any structures or RVs that people provide on their own that dominates the site.

The site allows seven entertainment events a year of 1,000 people or more. Does the Oswego police department have the resources for this park and the new band stage events going on simultaneously? A liquor license is included, and people can bring their own alcohol, per the agreement.

The village is betting our community resources that this campground will bring many new consumers to Oswego. The upside may potentially be local consumer spending for greater sales tax dollars, provided they do not go to Yorkville that is much closer to this campground. The downside is that adding more nonresidents outside of Oswego of the unknown, but guaranteed additional costs to our infrastructure, police and fire department budgets that are all already under resourced and underfunded today.

Who told the village board that the revenues we will achieve are guaranteed to cover the village costs by annexing this property into our community, let alone make Oswego more? As it looks to me today, the village president and board who succeeded here is not from Oswego, but Yorkville.

David Edelman

Oswego