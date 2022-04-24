Letter: He said what?

To the Editor:

When will the liberal mainstream media begin to call out President Joe Biden for all the false rhetoric he keeps spewing whenever he makes an appearance? During his most recent speech he stated that 70% of the inflation we’re experiencing is the result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The numbers released April 12 reflect a March inflation rate of 8.5%, while the rate in February (prior to the Russian invasion) was 7.9% and rising steadily. Even if you were to attribute the full monthly increase for March to the Russian invasion, that increase only amounts to about 7% of the current level. Biden just makes things up as he goes along, and while the mainstream media continues to worship at his feet, at least the recent polls show that the American public is seeing through all his bombast. His approval ratings keep slipping further and further into the abyss.

In the last year, Biden has blamed our record inflation (which he said would just be transitory) on COVID, supply chain, greedy businesses, unemployment, and now Putin. Not once has the mainstream media called him out for the primary cause of the suffering that Americans are experiencing at the gas pump and grocery stores, which is the record amount of money his administration doled out in the name of COVID relief. Every economist not beholden to this administration warned that pouring more money on inflation is like pouring gas on a fire, leading to hyper inflation. That is the primary reason for the record levels of inflation we have been experiencing for the last year.

Beginning with his campaign, Biden has declared war on the petroleum industry in everything he has said and done. Now he is telling everyone how great he is for tapping into our oil reserves in an effort to stem rising gas prices. Someone needs to remind him that it was Trump who built up those reserves during his administration (back when we were energy independent), despite Biden and the Democrats arguing vociferously against doing so.

DeVere Headrick

Oswego