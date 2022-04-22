Letter: Almost spring

To the Editor:

It is likely that as you read this you have turned your calendar to April.

Yes, we are past Easter and almost into real spring weather. But not quite; there is still chilly wind. Our weather is so mixed, yet with all too few really warm days. However, as we look out our kitchen window, we see grass turning green. As we drive to Aurora, we see one or two fields that are green. So, clean and sharpen your lawn tools and hang in there; we are almost there.

By the way, let me encourage you, readers, to also write a letter to the editor. For our community we need a variety of thoughts.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich