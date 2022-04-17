Letter: Miracles

To the Editor:

Easter is but days away and already miracles are happening right before our very eyes. JB Pritzker has suddenly here at the end of the Lenten season and prior to November mid-term elections, said that Illinois, under his leadership, is suddenly being blessed by the high and the mighty.

Taxes on groceries will go down 1%. No two-cent hike in the gasoline tax. Illinois will be getting manna from Washington to fill holes in the state’s debts.

Families will be receiving $50 per person in a household as a rebate on everything. Miraculous indeed.

How convenient that just when we are entering the campaign season Pritzker has found solutions to the numerous problems facing debt-riddled Illinois.

The governor and his super majority actually, really, positively believe we, the voters, are all morons. This superficiality is so blatant and obvious that it makes one ill. Democrats have and always will control this state, that’s Illinois. We are all so proud.

Don Lass

