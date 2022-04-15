Letter: Help for Ukraine

To the Editor:

Many of our churches are accepting donations for Ukraine relief, but if that doesn’t work for you here is a suggestion: unicefillinois.org. This is a trustworthy site.

You may have heard that these organizations are now asking not for material items, but money. They then change the money into an ATM card with which the refugee can purchase what is most needed. It also avoids transportation and storage costs.

The Trib last Sunday had article with pictures of highly decorated Ukrainian Easter eggs. I was able to see some of these and can testify they are remarkable. I wish I had been able to bring some home.

Rev. Bob Dell

Sandwich