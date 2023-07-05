Kendall County Sheriff’s Office warns against speeding this summer

As millions of travelers hit the road for summer vacations, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is joining with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police to urge motorists to stop speeding and help ensure everyone reaches their destinations safely.

According to a news release, drivers can expect a ticket from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office if they are spotted speeding. Stepped-up patrols will be seen throughout Kendall County and the state through July 31.

The speed enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT.