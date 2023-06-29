Plano police reports / June 12-29

Information in the June 12 to 29, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Disorderly conduct

Marc Louis Falotico, 60, of the 16000 block of South Stonewall Drive, Newark, was charged at 9:16 a.m. June 12 with two counts of disorderly conduct, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property after a physical altercation at the Gas N Wash at Route 34 and Lakewood Springs Drive.

Battery

Morgan Smithey, 38, of the zero to 100 block of West Charles Street, Plano, was charged at 3:23 p.m. June 16 with domestic battery.

Driving with no license

Christian Castro, 23, of the 900 block of South Hugh Street, Plano, was charged at 6:09 p.m. June 23 with driving with no license and use of an electronic communication device.

Theft

Shelly Hoisington, 44, of the 1600 block of Identa Road, Yorkville, was charged at 5:43 p.m. June 24 with retail theft from Walmart, 6800 W. Route 34.