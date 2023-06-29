June 29, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

Plano police reports / June 12-29

By Shaw Local News Network
emergency lights

Information in the June 12 to 29, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Plano Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Disorderly conduct

Marc Louis Falotico, 60, of the 16000 block of South Stonewall Drive, Newark, was charged at 9:16 a.m. June 12 with two counts of disorderly conduct, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property after a physical altercation at the Gas N Wash at Route 34 and Lakewood Springs Drive.

Battery

Morgan Smithey, 38, of the zero to 100 block of West Charles Street, Plano, was charged at 3:23 p.m. June 16 with domestic battery.

Driving with no license

Christian Castro, 23, of the 900 block of South Hugh Street, Plano, was charged at 6:09 p.m. June 23 with driving with no license and use of an electronic communication device.

Theft

Shelly Hoisington, 44, of the 1600 block of Identa Road, Yorkville, was charged at 5:43 p.m. June 24 with retail theft from Walmart, 6800 W. Route 34.