Oswego police reports / June 23-29, 2023

Information in the June 23 to 29, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Oswego Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Trespassing

Oswego Police are investigating a case of criminal trespass to property that occurred at the Walmart store, 2300 Route 34, Oswego, at 10:41 p.m. June 2.

Counterfeit bill passed

Oswego Police are investigating a case of a counterfeit $100 bill being passed at 8:24 p.m. June 22 at Windy City Pizza, 316 Douglas Road, Oswego.

Theft

The Oswego Police Department is investigating a report of a theft that occurred at the Jewel-Osco store, 3795 Orchard Road, Oswego, at 6:06 p.m. June 23.

Battery

Karen M. Altergott, 61, of the zero to 100 block of Pueblo Road, Montgomery, was charged at 11:24 a.m. June 24 with criminal trespass to residence and battery. According to a police report, she entered a residence without consent and remained in the residence after being instructed to leave by the resident. While making entry, Altergott allegedly battered the resident by making contact of an insulting and provoking nature with the resident.