Yorkville police reports / June 16-22, 2023

Information in the June 16 to 22, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Traffic stop nets charge

Luis Hernandez, 28, of the 2200 block of Jericho Road in Aurora, was charged with driving while license revoked at 9:30 a.m. June 13 in the 1100 block of South Bridge Street (Route 47) after a traffic stop, police said.

Man charged with traffic violations

Eric Arias, 23, of the 1600 block of Cottonwood Court in Yorkville, was charged with no valid driver’s license and speeding at 9:04 a.m. June 16 at the intersection of East Stagecoach Trail and Candleberry Lane. Police said he was released at the scene with a court date.

Driving on revoked license charged

Brooke Meeks, 32, of the first block of Bristol Ridge Road in Bristol Township, was charged with driving while license revoked at 11:18 a.m. June 16 at the intersection of Bristol Ridge and Kennedy roads after a traffic stop. Police said she was released at the scene with a court date.