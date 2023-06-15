Yorkville police reports / June 9-15, 2023

Information in the June 9 to 15, 2023, Police Reports is obtained from the Yorkville Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Vehicle collision

Linda Tweet, 68, of the 200 block of East Steward Street in Plano, was ticketed with failure to yield turning left in connection with a vehicle collision at 12:38 p.m. at the intersection of Route 34 and Eldamain Road.

Police said Tweet’s vehicle was traveling north on Eldamain Road and made a left turn in front of a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old Oswego man. Both drivers complained of injuries but refused transport to the hospital. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.