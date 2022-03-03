Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: March 3, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a theft that was reported at 12:05 p.m. Feb. 28 in the zero to 99 block of Poplar Road in Kendall Township.

DUI among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gustavo A. Juarez Vargas, 29, of the 800 block of Iowa Avenue, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a speeding violation at 7:31 p.m. Feb 26 on East River Road near North Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. Police said Juarez Vargas was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license revoked. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

101 mph in 55 mph zone

Sheriffs deputies ticketed Joseph Freeman, 34, of the 17000 block of 71st Avenue, Tinley Park, for speeding after they stopped his vehicle at 2:50 p.m. Feb. 26 in the area of Route 52 and Ashley Road in Lisbon Township. The sheriff’s office said Freeman was found to be driving 101 mph in a 55 mph zone. Freeman was released on his own recognizance.

DUI arrest on Dolores Street

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Salvador Gutierrez, 51, of the 100 block of Dolores Street, Oswego Township, on a charge of driving under the influence while investigating a report of reckless driving at 12:46 a.m. Feb. 27 in the 100 block of Dolores Street. Police said Gutierrez was taken into custody without incident and transported to the County Jail for processing.

Battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery at 3:04 a.m. in Feb. 27 in the zero to 99 block of Rocky Way in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Aguirre Alejandro Jr., 25, of the zero to 99 block of Sierra Road, Boulder Hill, during a traffic stop at 9:08 a.m. Feb. 25 on Route 25 at Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. Police said Aguirre was wanted on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a prior charge. He was transported to the County Jail for processing.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies cited Rosendo Villarreal, 53, of the 700 block of Fourth Street, Aurora, for driving on a revoked license after stopping his vehicle at 8:46 p.m. Feb. 25 on Hill Avenue near Route 34.

Suspect facing obstructing/resisting charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert A. Stuebinger, 73, of the 500 block of Route 30, Aurora, at 10:27 p.m. Feb. 25 after stopping the vehicle he was driving on Route 30 for having a suspended registration. The sheriff’s office said Stuebinger refused to identity himself and resisted arrest. He was charged with obstructing/resisting a peace officer and cited for driving on a suspended license and without a valid license. He was transported to the County Jail for processing.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report they took at 2:38 p.m. Feb. 24 from a resident in the zero to 99 block of Seneca Road in Boulder Hill.

Property damage charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brandon B. Kreitzer, 25, of the zero to 99 block of Leisure Lane, Oswego Township, at 5:50 p.m. Feb. 24 on Leisure Lane on a charge of criminal damage to property. Police said Kreitzer was transported to the County Jail for processing.

One injured in crash

A 32-year-old Plano resident was injured in a traffic crash at 7:06 p.m. Feb. 24 near Blackhawk and Schaefer roads in Little Rock Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The injured motorist was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening..

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 9:27 p.m. Feb. 24 in the zero to 99 block of Tomahawk Trail in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Battery at jail

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a battery that occurred at 11:50 a.m. Feb. 23 at the County Jail. The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation.

Unlawful firearm ammunition possession

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ryan P. Scully, 34, of the zero to 99 block of block of Briarcliff Road, Boulder Hill, after stopping his vehicle for a moving violation at 6:47 p.m Feb. 22 on Fernwood Road near Knollwood Drive in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Scully was charged with unlawful possession of firearm ammunition and was wanted on a Kane County warrant for contempt of court. He was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Domestic battery, warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Abraham Lozano, 26, of the 600 block of River Street, Aurora, while responding to a report of a domestic battery at 8:11 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Lozano was charged with domestic battery and possession of a controlled substance. Lozano was additionally found to be wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a retail theft charge and a Batavia police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving without a valid license. The suspect was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Criminal damage to vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage done to a vehicle at 6:39 p.m. Feb. 22 in the 100 block of Heathgate Road in Boulder Hill.