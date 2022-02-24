Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Feb. 24, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Trespass to vehicle reported

Sheriffs deputies took a report of criminal trespass to a vehicle at 12:56 p.m. Feb. 21 in the 1100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township.

Fraud, harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of fraud and harassment by electronic communication which they received at 3 p.m. Feb. 21 in the zero to 100 block of Cypress Drive in Bristol Township.

Facing multiple citations

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Juana Bueno-Barraza, 46, of the 1400 block of East Galena Boulevard, Aurora, after stopping her vehicle at 10:57 a.m. Feb. 20 on Route 30 near Fifth Street in Oswego. Police said Bueno-Barraza was cited for driving on a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration and driving without insurance.

Battery report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery that they were told occurred at 10:49 p.m. Feb. 20 in the zero to 100 block of Sonora Drive in Boulder Hill.

Domestic battery report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 12:58 a.m. Feb. 21 in the zero to 100 block of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the incident is continuing.

Minor injuries in rollover crash

A male juvenile was injured in a rollover crash at 10:53 p.m. Feb. 17 in the area of Route 71 and Walker Road in Fox Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was transported to Morris Hospital with what they described as minor injuries.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation into a domestic battery that occurred at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 19 in the 400 block of Rennesoy Drive, Big Grove Township.

Georgia burglary warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael Fabre, 36, of the 400 block of Prairieview Drive, Oswego, at 1:56 p.m. Feb. 19 on a warrant on a burglary charge issued by Gwinnett County, Georgia. Fabre was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Cited for 79 mph on River Road

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jared Miedema, 18, of the 800 block of Huron Court, Carol Stream, for driving 79 mph in a 45 mph zone at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 18 on River Road near King Street in Bristol Township.

Battery at jail

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a battery that occurred at 2:10 p.m. Feb. 16 at the County Jail.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an ID theft report at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the County Jail.

Boulder Hill domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 10:45 p.m. Feb. 16 in the 100 block of Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, the sheriff’s office reported.

Ticketed for 74 mph in 45 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Nicolas J. Chen, 20, of the 900 block of Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook, for speeding 74 mph in a 45 mph zone after they stopped the vehicle he was driving at 7:33 a.m. Feb. 15 on Route 30 near Douglas Road in Oswego.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that occurred at 5:25 p.m. Feb. 15 in the zero to 99 block of Old Post Road in Boulder Hill.

Battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery that occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 15 in the 4300 block of Tuma Road in Bristol Township.