Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Feb. 18, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Oswego Township warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Erick Ruiz, 21, of the 100 block of Harbor Drive, Oswego Township, at 11:32 a.m. Feb. 13 while patrolling in the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Ruiz was taken into custody when it was found he was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of resisting a peace officer. Ruiz was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

Burglary to vehicle reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a burglary to a motor vehicle that they were notified of at 11:40 a.m. Feb. 14 in the zero to 99 block of East Front Street in Big Grove Township.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an identity theft report that they were notified of at 4:02 p.m. Feb. 14 in the zero to 99 block of Lexington Circle in Bristol Township.

Cited for 76 mph in 45 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Rosalio Aguirre-Rodriguez, 21, of the 600 block of Fourth Avenue, Aurora, after stopping his vehicle at 10:32 p.m. Feb. 13 on Route 31 near Mill Road. The sheriff’s office said Aguirre-Rodriguez was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Cited for 45 mph in 25 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Marisela Arambula, 54, of the zero to 99 block of Seneca Road, Boulder Hill, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for traveling 45 mph in a 25 mph zone on Boulder Hill Pass and Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Arambula was cited for speeding and operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of ID theft that they took at 10:38 a.m. Feb. 12 in the zero to 99 block of Creve Court in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christine Zwart, 52, of the 1800 block of Country Hills Drive, Yorkville, at 12:07 p.m. Feb. 12 on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of retail theft. Zwart was transported to the County Jail, where she posted bond and was released pending court proceedings.

Criminal damage to property reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 3:12 p.m. Feb. 12 in the 100 block of Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill.

Harassment report under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a case of harassment by electronic means that they took a report of at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 12 in the zero to 99 block of Hunter Drive in Boulder Hill.

Motorist cited for suspended registration

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Wendy Vargas, 45, of the 600 block of Foli Street, Plano, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for having a suspended registration at 6:14 p.m. Feb. 12 near the intersection of Routes 34 and 47 in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said Vargas was cited for driving without a license and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration. She was released on a recognizance bond.

Moving violation leads to citations

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Annabel Marks, 23, of the 200 block of Walnut Road, St. Charles, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for a moving violation at 8:56 p.m. Feb. 12 on Sheffield Road near Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill. Marks was ticketed for driving without a valid license, issued a recognizance bond and released.

Cited for speeding, other violations

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Donnisha T. Ford, 27, from the 1000 block of Bellwood Avenue, Bellwood, after stopping the vehicle she was driving for a speeding violation at 8:43 p.m. Feb. 12 on McHugh Road near Route 34 in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Ford was cited for driving with no driver’s license, unlawful transportation of cannabis, operating an uninsured vehicle, speeding and expired registration. Ford was released on a recognizance bond.

Motorist issued citations

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jose Avendano, 31, of the 5300 block of Hermitage Street, Chicago, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for having no registration at 10:25 p.m. Feb. 12 on Douglas Road near Bluegrass Parkway in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Avendano was cited for driving without a valid license and no registration. He was issued a recognizance bond and released.

DUI arrest on Douglas Road

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Wayne Miller, 26, of the 2100 block of Gallant Fox Circle, Montgomery, after stopping the vehicle he was driving for an equipment violation at 2:48 a.m. Feb. 13 on Douglas Road near Barnaby Drive in Oswego. Miller was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the County Jail for processing.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Riki Duck, 37, of the zero to 99 block of Sheffield Road, Boulder Hill, while responding to a report of a domestic battery at 3:06 p.m. Feb. 11 at his residence. The sheriff’s office said Duck was charged with domestic battery and transported to the County Jail for processing.

Motorist ticketed in Route 30 crash

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Abigail M. Meo, 23, of the 600-700 block of View Street, Aurora, while investigating a report of a hit-and-run crash at 4:29 p.m. Feb. 11 on Route 30 at Lincoln Station Drive. The sheriff’s office said Meo was cited for leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.

ID theft under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an ID theft that they were notified of at 7:19 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 5300 block of Oak Meadow Court in Little Rock Township.

Trespass to vehicle arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Logan Sheridan, 21, of the 800 block of Canyon Trail, Yorkville, while responding at 1:15 a.m. Feb. 12 to a report of criminal trespass to a vehicle in the 300 block of East Veterans Parkway in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Sheridan was charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle and transported to the County Jail for processing.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of ID theft that they took at 9:49 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 8000 block of Fox River Drive in Fox Township.

Motorist stopped, cited in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jordan Lisy, 28, of the 1700 block of West Illinois Avenue, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 8:26 p.m. Feb. 10 on Pembrooke Road near Surrey Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Lisy was cited for suspended registration, improper display of registration and driving without a valid license.

DUI arrest on Route 52

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brianna Williams, 26, of the 500 block of Jersey Avenue, Joliet, while responding to a report of reckless driving at 12:41 a.m. Feb. 11 on Route 52 and Jughandle Road in Seward Township. Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said deputies found a vehicle driven by Williams stuck in a ditch. Williams was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of a controlled substance and transported to the County Jail for processing.

Courthouse disturbance

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zane Dannenberg, 28, of the 12000 block of Route 34, Plano, at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 9 at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville while responding to a report of a disturbance. The sheriff’s office said Dannenberg was taken into custody on a charge of criminal damage to state supported property. He was taken to the County Jail for processing.

Harassment report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment by electronic communication they received at 9:11 a.m. Feb. 9 in the 6000 block of Southfield Lane in Oswego Township.

Protection order charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Luis F. Roman, 22, of the zero to 99 block of Hubbard Way, Boulder Hill, at 9:52 p.m. on a charge of violation of an order of protection while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle in the zero to 99 block of Winrock Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Roman was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an aggravated battery that occurred at 11:24 a.m. Feb. 8 in the County Jail.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an identity theft that they were notified of at 1:23 p.m. Feb. 8 in the zero to 99 block of Codorus Road in Boulder Hill.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of an identity theft that they were notified of at 6:16 p.m. Feb. 8 in the zero to 99 block of Shermead Road in Boulder Hill.

Battery to corrections officer

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert S. Barwicki, 51, of the 400 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard, Oswego, at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 9 at the County Jail where he is an inmate on a charge of aggravated battery to a corrections deputy.