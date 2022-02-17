Oswego police reports

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Suspect arrested twice

Oswego police arrested Steven M. Malone, 64 of the 200 block of Monroe Street, Oswego, at 2 p.m. Feb. 13 at his residence on charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Police said Malone was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville and is scheduled to appear in court on the charges March 1. In a separate report, police said they arrested Malone at 7:09 p.m. Feb. 14 at his residence on a charge violation of a bail bond. Police transported Malone to the County Jail.

Hit and run crash under investigation

Oswego police are investigating a report of a hit and run crash that occurred at 2:32 p.m. Feb. 17 on Plainfield Road at Douglas Road. Police said a silver van struck a light pole and then left the area.

Gift card fraud reported

Oswego police took a report of gift card fraud at 9:48 a.m. Feb. 17 in the 400 block of Burr Oak Drive. Police said the loss in the incident was $1,200.

Hit-and-run reported

An Oswego resident told village police at 11:07 a.m. Feb. 13 that another vehicle had struck her vehicle while it was parked on the street in the 400 block of Brookside Drive. Police said they are investigating.

Property damage reported

Oswego police are investigating a report of criminal damage to property incident that occurred at 4 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 4900 block of Seeley Street. Police said damage was estimated at $300.

Disorderly conduct incident

Oswego police are investigating a disorderly conduct incident that occurred at 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at Oswego East High School, 1525 Harvey Road. Police said a 15-year-old student received minor injuries in the incident.

Bank password changed, money stolen

An Oswego resident told village police at 9:50 a.m. Feb. 12 that someone changed her bank account password and defrauded her of $2,500.

Damage reported

Oswego police are investigating an incident reported to them at 4:02 a.m. Feb. 13 in which three male white youths wearing black clothing damaged flower pots and landscaping lights at a residence in the 4300 block of Schofield Drive.

Retail theft

Oswego police were notified at 6:45 p.m. Feb. 6 of a retail theft that occurred at a sporting goods store in the 2400 block of Route 34. Police said the loss in the incident totaled $500.

Property damage reported

Oswego police took a property damage report at 8:45 p.m. Feb. 8 at a restaurant in the 1100 block of Douglas Road. Police said an interior wall was damaged when someone removed a sign from the wall.

Driving while license revoked

Oswego police ticketed Carols A. Vargas-Martinez, 47, of the 700 block of Fulton Street, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 8:20 p.m. Feb. 9 on the 1000 block of Route 30. Police said Vargas-Martinez was cited for driving on a revoked license.

Speeding citation issued

Oswego police ticketed Caitlin N. Lukowski, 24, of the 400 block of Burr Oak Drive, Oswego, with speeding between 26-34 mph over the posted speed limit after they stopped the vehicle she was driving at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 9 on Orchard Road at Tuscany Trail.

ID theft reports

Oswego police took reports of identity theft from two individuals at 8:40 p.m. Feb. 11 in the 500 block of Cardinal Avenue.