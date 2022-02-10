Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Feb. 10, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies assisted Illinois Attorney General’s Office Police in arresting Enrique Montano, 46, of the 600 block of Rance Road, Oswego Township, at 5:50 a.m. Feb. 7 at his residence on a Kane County warrant on a charge of aggravated home repair fraud. The sheriff’s office said Montano was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Matias Escalante, 65, of the 7900 block of Van Emmon Road, Yorkville, at 12:05 p.m. Feb. 7 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of possession of a firearm without a FOID card. The sheriff’s office said Escalante was transported to the County Jail for processing,

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old on a charge of domestic battery at 3:49 p.m. Feb.7 in the zero to 99 block of Rocky Way in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the suspect was transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center in St. Charles pending a court hearing.

Leaving accident scene

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an individual leaving the scene of an accident at 5:08 p.m. Feb. 7 in the area of Sandy Bluff and Millhurst roads in Fox Township. The incident remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Aggravated battery at jail

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an aggravated battery at 8:35 p.m. Feb. 7 at the County Jail. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

DUI arrest in Little Rock Township

Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Murray, 35, of the 3200 block of Edward Street, Plano, at 12:26 a.m. Feb. 8 after stopping the vehicle he was driving for a traffic violation on Edward Street near Mitchell Drive in Little Rock Township. Police said Murray was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the County Jail for processing.

DUI arrest on Ashley Road

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Anthony Rehbook, 25, of the 1700 block of Whispering Oaks Drive, Plainfield, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 4:27 p.m. Feb. 6 at Ashley and Caton Farm roads in Kendall Township. The sheriff’s office said Rehbook was charged with driving under the influence and transported to the County Jail for processing.

Harassment report filed

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of harassment by electronic communication that they received at 12:06 p.m. Feb. 6 at the sheriff’s office. The incident occurred in the zero to 99 block of Royal Oaks Drive in Bristol Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael S. Hollenback, 25, of the 500 block of Arbor Lane, Oswego, at 11:08 p.m. Feb. 6 on a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of unlawful display of registration. The sheriff’s office said Hollenback was transported to the County Jail for processing.

ID theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took an ID theft report at 11 a.m. Feb. 5 in the 3000 block of Cannonball Trail in Bristol Township.

Domestic under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a domestic battery that occurred at 10:17 p.m. in the zero to 99 block of Hampton Road in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alexandra L. Wise, 32, of the 300 block of Grapevine Trail, Oswego, at 10:16 p.m. Feb. 4 while conducting a motorist assist in the area of Route 71 and Pavillion Road in Kendall Township. Deputies learned that Wise, a passenger in the vehicle, was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic battery. Wise was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Domestic violence report

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at 8:48 a.m. Feb. 2 at a home in the zero to 99 block of Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. The incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Domestic battery report

Sheriff’s office took a report of a domestic battery at 11:12 a.m. Feb. 2 in the 1100 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Respond to domestic

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic battery at 9:16 p.m. Feb. 2 in the zero to 99 block of Old Post Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.