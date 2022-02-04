Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Feb. 17, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Take fraud report

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a fraud report they took at 2:43 p.m. Jan. 28 in the zero to 100 block of Garden Drive in Oswego Township.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 8:49 p.m. Jan. 28 from a resident in the zero to 99 block of Whitney Way in Boulder Hill.

Cited for 83 mph in 45 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed a juvenile for speeding 83 mph in a 45 mph zone at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 28 on Route 71 and Regal Oaks Court in Bristol Township. Police said the juvenile was issued a recognizance bond and was released pending court proceedings.

DUI arrest on Ridge Road

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Antanas Lurosius, 62, of the 1600 block of Royal Oak Road, Darien, on a charge of driving under the influence after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 11:51 p.m. Jan. 28 at Ridge Road near Route 126 in NaAuSay Township. Police said Lurosius was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Grooming reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of grooming that they received at 6:04 p.m. Jan. 30 in the 1100 block of West Jones Street in Little Rock Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Isidro Medina, 31, of the zero to 99 block of Old Post Road, Boulder Hill, at 10:20 a.m. Jan. 30 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence. Police said Medina was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Cited for speeding, license violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jashia Jackson, 21, of the 1000 block of Reading Drive, Montgomery, after stopping the vehicle she was driving in the 1100 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township for a speeding violation. The sheriff’s office said Jackson was cited for speeding 73 mph in a 45 mph zone, driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Jackson was released on her own recognizance pending court proceedings.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a theft at 9:52 a.m. Jan. 29 in the 2400 block of Light Road. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery that occurred at 2:11 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 2000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Warrant, resisting arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Shawnna Wade, 29, of the 300 block of Springbrook Trial South, Oswego, at 8:48 p.m. Jan. 29 at her residence on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving under the influence. She was additionally charged with obstructing/resisting a peace officer. Wade was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Domestic battery report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 9:40 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 9000 block of Schlapp Road in NaAuSay Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

NaAuSay Township trespass incident

Sheriff’s deputies took a criminal trespass report at 7:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the 6000 block of Southfield Lane, NaAuSay Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Battery arrest at jail

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jacquarance C. Handley, 32, of the 900 block of Bluebell Circle, Joliet, on a charge of aggravated battery to a correctional employee at 10:53 a.m. Jan. 27 at the County Jail. The sheriff’s office said Handley is being held at the jail on unrelated charges.

Theft under investigation

The sheriff’s office is investigating a reported theft it was notified of at 12:22 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 14000 block of Fennel Road in Big Grove Township.

ID theft under investigation

The sheriff’s office is investigating an identity theft incident it was notified of at 11:43 a.m. Jan. 26 in the 2000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nickolas K. Schmieder, 19, of the 900 block of Omaha Drive, Yorkville, at 1:37 p.m. Jan. 26 at his residence on a Kendall County misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of attempted resisting a peace officer/correctional employee.

ID theft under investigation

The sheriff’s office is investigating an identity theft report they received at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 26 in the zero to 99 block of Sierra road in Boulder Hill.

Hit-and-run reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 7:28 p.m. Jan. 26 at Simons and Plainfield roads in Oswego Township. the sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.