Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Jan. 28, 2022

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Theft, trespassing arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Rudolph Plumley, 27, of the 4000 block of Minkler Road, Oswego Township, at 5:25 p.m. Jan. 24 in the 100 block of Beauwick Drive in Boulder Hill on charges of theft and trespassing. The sheriff’s office said Plumley was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville or processing.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Karol A. Summerfield, 65, of the zero to 50 block of Old Post Road in Boulder Hill, at 6:43 p.m. Jan. 24 at Boulder Hill Pass and Route 25 in Boulder Hill on a charge of driving under the influence. The sheriff’s office said Summerfield was transported to the County Jail, where she later posted bond and was released pending court proceedings.

Two warrants

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Maria Garcia-Solorzano, 22, of the 100 block of Bluff Street, Aurora, after stopping her vehicle for an equipment violation at 11:48 p.m. Jan. 24 on Carpenter Street near West Veterans Parkway in Bristol Township. Police said Garcia-Solorzano was found to be wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a retail theft charge and an Illinois State Police warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of consumption of liquor by a minor. Police said Garcia-Solorzano was transported to the County Jail for processing.

More than 35 mph over limit

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Daniel Chang-Hwa Yee, 25, of the 8000 block of Hyannis Port Drive, Dayton, OH, afters stopping the vehicle for a speeding violation at 8:12 p.m. Jan. 23 near the intersection of Route 47 and Newark Road in Lisbon Township. Police said Chang-Hwa Yee was cited for speeding more than 35 mph over the posted speed limit.

DUI arrest on North Bridge Street

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Oscar Urbina, 42, of the 2300 block of Iroquois Lane, Yorkville, at 9:40 p.m. after stopping the vehicle he was driving on North Bridge Street and East Veterans Parkway. Police said Urbina was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. He was transported to the County Jail for processing, police said.

DUI arrest on Route 30

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Andrew Beranich, 54, of the 8000 block of 80th Street, Justice, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 10:24 p.m. Jan. 19 on Route 30 near Wolf’s Crossing Road in Oswego Township for disobeying a traffic control signal. The sheriff’s office said Beranich was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was transported to the County Jail where he was later released after posting bond.

Big Grove Township burglary

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary at 11:55 a.m. Jan. 21 in the 13000 block of Fennel Road in Big Grove Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Armando Zamarron, 72, of the 500 block of Meadowwood Lane, Oswego, at 1:05 p.m. Jan. 21 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Zamarron was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Take sex abuse report in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal sexual abuse at 2:01 p.m. Jan. 21 at a residence in the zero to 50 block of Denham Drive in Boulder Hill.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 3:57 p.m. Jan. 21 in the zero to 99 block of Brighton Way in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Driver flees deputies

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of obstructing a peace officer at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 2 as they conducted a traffic stop on Woodridge and Roulock roads in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene. The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation.

DUI arrest in Oswego

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brandon Schwinn, 20, from the 1900 block of Edinburgh Lane, Aurora, at 3:03 a.m. Jan. 21 after stopping the vehicle he was driving on Forest Avenue near Route 71 in Oswego for a speeding violation. The sheriff’s office said Schwinn was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was transported to the County Jail for processing.