Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Dec. 29, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Aurora man injured in crash

A 26 year-old Aurora man was injured in a motor vehicle crash at 5:17 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 15000 block of Millbrook Road in Fox Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The motorist, an Aurora resident, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Burglary to vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle at 1:18 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 2800 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

Inmate arrested at county jail

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jaquarance Handley, 32, of the 900 block of Bluebell Circle, Joliet, at 8:44 p.m. Dec. 26 on a charge of aggravated battery at the County Jail. Police said they arrested Handley, who is being held at the jail on other charges, while responding to a report of an inmate spitting on a deputy.

Take harassment report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment by electronic communication at 11:21 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 100 block of Kevin Lane in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigation continuing

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that they responded to at 8:22 p.m. Dec. 25 in the 0-99 block of Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill.

Disorderly conduct reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a disorderly conduct report at 6:41 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 0-100 block of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that they responded to at 9:28 p.m. Dec. 24 in the 0-50 block of Seneca Drive in Boulder Hill.

Warrant arrest in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alejandro Puga, 23, of the 0-50 block of Surrey Road, Boulder Hill, after being summoned to assist Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics at his residence at 9:10 p.m. Dec. 24. The sheriff’s office said Puga was arrested when it was determined he was wanted on a LaSalle County warrant for failure to appear in court on a on a prior charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He was transported to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Hit and run crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit and run traffic crash at 1:02 a.m. Dec. 25 in the 1100 block of Prairie Lane in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said the crash is under investigation.

Juvenile driver injured

A 17 year-old juvenile driver was injured in a single vehicle crash at 12:16 p.m. Dec. 22 in the area of Brisbin Road and Route 52 in Seward Township, the sheriff’s office reported. Minooka Fire Protection District personnel treated the juvenile at the crash scene.

Ticketed in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Zachary Keas, 24, of the 0-99 block of Whitney Way, Boulder Hill, after stopping his vehicle at 11:45 p.m. Dec. 22 on Fernwood Road near Douglas Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said Keas was cited for driving on a suspended license and no registration light.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 12:43 a.m. Dec. 23 in the 0-99 block of Greenbriar Road in Boulder Hill.

Minooka man cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Nicholas Doran, 19, of the 11000 block of Fox Glove Court, Minooka, at 9:21 a.m. Dec. 21 after stopping the vehicle he was driving on Route 52 at O’Brien Road in Seward Township. Police said Doran was cited for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone and for driving on a suspended license.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Taree F. Drees, 26, of the 3600 block of Hoffman Street, Plano, at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 21 on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court for driving on a suspended license. The sheriff’s office said Drees was transported to the County Jail for processing.