Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Dec. 22, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christine M. Budz, 68, of the 500 bock of Kendall Drive, Yorkville, at 9:02 p.m. Dec. 20 while investigating a report of a reckless driver in the 1400 block of Bridge Street in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said Budz was charged with driving under the influence and cited for driving without a valid license. The suspect was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Hector Osorio, 38, of the zero to 99 block of Lincoln Avenue, Aurora, at 5:28 a.m. Dec. 18 in the area of Briarcliff Road and Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. Police said the suspect was taken into custody after it was found he was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in traffic court. Police said Osorio was transported to the County Jail for processing.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an ID theft report at 10:39 a.m. Dec. 20 in the zero to 99 block of Fox Court, Fox Township.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alejandro Zavala, 41, of the 2700 block of Holt Road, Minooka, at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 20 on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of criminal trespass to land. Police said the suspect was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Property defacement reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal defacement of property at 3:56 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 5000 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 5:01 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 4000 block of Tuma Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jose Gallegos, 21, of the 1000 block of West Galena Boulevard, Aurora, at 8:51 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 200 block of Route 31 in Oswego Township on warrants issued in Kendall, Kane and Will counties and Batavia for failure to appear in court on traffic violations. Police said Gallegos was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Burglary to vehicle reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle at 1:34 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 12000 block of Hollenbeck Road in Big Grove Township.

Child endangerment reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of child endangerment at 10:42 p.m. Dec. 18 in the 1300 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Chicago police warrant

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Etoya M. Patterson Pleas, 24, of the 6100 block of South Throop Street, Chicago, at 12:18 a.m. Dec. 19 after stopping her vehicle in the area of Route 31 and Mill Road in Oswego. The sheriff’s office said Pleas was wanted on a Chicago Police Department warrant for failure to appear in court on a domestic battery charge. Police said Pleas was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of identity theft at 8:02 p.m. Dec. 17 at the county public safety center. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 9:54 p.m. Dec. 16 that occurred in the 9200 block of Van Emmon Road in Bristol Township.

Motorist injured, ticketed in Bristol crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash that occurred at 10:45 a.m. Dec. 14 in the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Jennifer L. Shriber, 44, of the 1300 block of Park Place, Sandwich, was transported to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. The sheriff’s office said Shriber was cited for driving while license suspended and released on her own recognizance.