Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Dec. 15, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an ID theft report at 11:45 a.m. Dec. 11 in the 16000 block of Hanson Road in Seward Township.

Vehicle parts reported stolen

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of the theft of vehicle parts at 1:06 p.m. Dec. 11 in the zero to 99 block of Woodcliff Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

Bristol Township property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 1:02 p.m. Dec. 11 in the 9000 block of Quinsey Lane in Bristol Township.

Forged documents at courthouse

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of forged documents at 8:40 a.m. Dec. 10 at the Kendall County Courthouse. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Boulder Hill incident

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of disorderly conduct that occurred at 6:38 p.m. Dec. 8 in the zero to 99 block of Ingleshire Road in Boulder Hill. The incident remains under investigation.

Traffic stop leads to arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Nayeli Figueroa, 22, of the 200 block of Fernwood Road, Boulder Hill, after stopping the vehicle she was driving at 3:22 p.m. Dec. 8 on Douglas Road near Seasons Ridge Boulevard in Montgomery. Police said Figueroa was taken into custody on a Kendall County warrant on a charge of failure to appear in court for driving on a suspended license. The suspect also was cited for driving while license suspended. She was transported to the Kendall County Jail pending court proceedings.

Property damage reported.

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 4:33 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 5700 block of Audrey Avenue in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.