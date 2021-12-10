Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Dec. 9, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Newark man arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested James C. Dowling, 26, of the 15000 block of Lisbon Center Road, Newark, at 12:40 p.m. Dec. 3 on felony charges of unlawful delivery of cannabis, three counts; and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, one count. Dowling was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville and was later released after posting 10% of his $50,000 bond.

Retail theft in Newark

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a retail theft in the 300 block of Route 71 in Newark at 12:10 p.m. Dec. 5. The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the theft is continuing.

Arrested on two warrants

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Crystal Cerenil, 23, of the 100 block of Center Street Aurora, while conducting a traffic stop at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 4 on Route 34 at Hill Avenue in Montgomery. The sheriff’s office said Cerenil was taken into custody on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in Kane County court on a traffic offense and a DuPage County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of retail theft. Cerenil also was cited for driving on suspended license. She was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 1:46 p.m. Dec 4 in the 100 block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of identity theft at 3:22 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 13000 block of Apakesha Grove Road in Big Grove Township.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Thevorius Medley, 38, of the 100 block of Dolores Street, Oswego Township, at 9:52 p.m. Dec. 4 at his residence on a charge of domestic battery. Police said Medley was transported to the County Jail for booking procedures.

DUI, child endangerment charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Erika C. Avilia, 32, of the 2700 block of Light Road, Oswego Township, while investigating an incident at 2:15 a.m. in the area of Light Road and Route 31. The sheriff’s office said Avilia was charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment. She was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

License violation

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Saul Muro Jr., 26, of the zero to 99 block of Scarsdale Road, Boulder Hill, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 12:41 p.m. Dec. 2 in the area of Circle Drive West and Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. Muro was cited for driving without a valid license and released on his own recognizance.

95 mph in 55 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies cited a male juvenile with speeding in excess of 35 mph over the posted speed limit at 9:04 p.m. Dec. 2 in the area of Ridge Road and Route 52 in Seward Township. The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was driving 95 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was ticketed and released on a recognizance bond.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dylan R. Thacker, 22, of the zero to 99 block of North Park Street, Wilmington, at 6:42 p.m. Dec. 2 while responding to a traffic crash on Ridge Road south of Walker Road in NaAuSay Township. Police said Thacker was charged with driving under the influence. He was later released on a recognizance bond.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 7:22 a.m. Dec. 1 in the zero to 99 block of Hubbard Way in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Criminal sexual abuse reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal sexual abuse at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 in the zero to 99 block of Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Cited for license violation

Sheriff deputies ticketed Jose Mendoza, 31, of the zero to 99 block of Simms Street, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after stopping his vehicle at 7:50 a.m. Nov. 30 in the area of Route 47 and Center Street in Bristol.

Fleeing and eluding incident under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation into a motorist fleeing and eluding deputies that occurred at 2:52 p.m. Nov. 30 in the area of Route 34 and Heritage Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the motorist fled the area as deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Theft report taken

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 9:05 p.m. Nov. 30 in the zero to 100 block of Shell Court in Oswego Township.

Harassment report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment via electronic communication at 9:29 p.m. Nov. 30 in the zero to 99 block of Sierra Road in Boulder Hill.

Motorist stopped, cited

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Mitchell P. Huffman, 24, of the 600 block of Northgate Drive, Oswego, after stopping his vehicle for a lane use and equipment violation at 10:02 p.m. Nov. 30 in the area of Route 31 and River Run Boulevard in Oswego. Huffman was cited for unlawful transportation of cannabis in a motor vehicle by driver and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. He posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.