Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Nov. 24, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Investigate domestic report

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic battery at 10:34 a.m. Nov. 20 in the zero to 99 block of Crestview Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said they are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Worth woman cited for aggravated speeding

County sheriff’s deputies ticketed Meredith G. Renner, 21, of the 7000 block of Southwest Highway, Worth, for aggravated speeding at 12:23 a.m. Nov. 21 on Route 52 at Church Road in Lisbon Township. The sheriff’s office said Renner was cited for driving 100 mph in a 55 mph zone. She posted bond at the scene and was released pending a court appearance.

Arrested on two warrants

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonny Maldonado, 24, of the 1300 block of Chestnut Lane, Yorkville, at 10:58 p.m. Nov. 20 while conducting a follow-up investigation at his residence. Police said Maldonado was taken into custody after it was determined he was wanted on two Kendall County warrants for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving on a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal trespass to residence. Maldonado was taken to the Kendall County Jail pending court proceedings.

Hit-and-run investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their investigation into a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 7:19 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Route 31 in Oswego Township.

Burglary from vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary from a vehicle at 5:55 p.m. Nov. 19 in the zero to 99 block of Circle Drive East in Boulder Hill. The sheriffs office said the incident remains under investigation.

Ticketed for 107 mph on Route 71

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jose Gael Guerrero Cabral, 23, of the 600 block of S. Norway Street, Newark, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 10:37 p.m. Nov. 19 for traveling 107 mph in a 55 mph zone near Route 71 and Regal Oak Court in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Gael Guerrero Cabral was cited for aggravated speeding and released after posting bond.

Take harassment report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment by electronic communication at 3:10 p.m. Nov. 18 that occurred in the zero to 99 block of Sonora Road in Boulder Hill.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gerardo Rivas, 34, of the 1000 block of Route 30, Oswego Township, at 6:16 p.m. Nov. 16 on a charge of domestic battery. Rivas was transported to the County Jail for processing, the sheriff’s office said.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Carter J. Slachetka, 26, of Sheridan on a charge of driving under the influence while investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle at 10:08 p.m. Nov. 21 in the 16000 block of Route 47 in Lisbon Township. Police said Slachetka was transported to the County Jail for processing.