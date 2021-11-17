Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Nov. 17, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been guilty in court.

Battery reported in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery that occurred at 4:08 p.m. Nov. 15 at a residence in the 100 block of Heathgate Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Reckless driving complaint leads to arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Justin C. Galloway, 19, of the 1600 block of North East Drive, Aurora, at 12 p.m. Nov. 14 while investigating a reckless driving complaint in the area of Light Road and August Road. The sheriff’s office said Galloway was wanted on a DeKalb County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving without a license. He was also charged with resisting a peace officer and cited for possession of cannabis. He was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

Burglary, criminal damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary and a criminal damage to property at 2:35 p.m. Nov. 14 in the 4800 block of Van Dyke Road in Seward Township.

DUI charge after Boulder Hill crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mary Cardenas, 41, of the zero to 50 block of Chatham Road, Boulder Hill, after the vehicle she was driving was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 2:15 a.m. Nov. 13 in the area of Sonora Road and Afton Drive in Boulder Hill. Police said Cardenas was charged with driving under the influence. She was transported to the County Jail for processing.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 11:45 a.m. Nov. 15 in the 5400 block of Half Hollow Court in Oswego Township.

Cited for 86 mph in 55 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Bunna Hochdorffer, 40, of the 5000 block of Winthorp Street, Indianapolis, Ind., for driving on a suspended license and speeding 86 mph in a 55 mph zone at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 13 on Route 52 at Church Road in Lisbon Township.

Take battery report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery at 11:51 a.m. Nov. 13 in the 5000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Light Road property damage

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township at 8:11 a.m. Nov. 11 on a report of a criminal damage to property. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

Property damage reported in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 8:16 a.m. Nov. 11 in the zero to 99 block of North Bereman Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said their investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies were notified of a domestic battery at 10:56 a.m. Nov. 11 in the zero to 99 block of Kees Lane in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

Arrested for battery

Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Ihssen, 43, of the 13000 block of Foxcroft Drive in Aurora on a charge of a battery at 11:25 a.m. Nov. 10 in the 100 block of West Fox Street in Kendall Township. Police said Ihssen was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Catalytic converters stolen

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of the theft of vehicle parts at 11:57 a.m. Nov. 10 in the zero to 99 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said catalytic converters were taken. The theft remains under investigation.

Battery reported at jail

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an aggravated battery to a peace officer at 2:40 p.m. Nov. 10 at the County Jail. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Harassment reported in Newark

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment through electronic communications at 7:19 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 200 block of East Liberty Street in Newark. The sheriff’s office said the victim received unwanted text messages.

Warrant arrest during disturbance

While investigating a report of a disturbance at 9:57 p.m. Nov. 10 in the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township, sheriff’s deputies arrested Ilsce Meraz-Chavez, 29, of the 500 block of Carriage Drive, West Chicago, on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a prior charge of driving while license suspended. Police said Meraz-Chavez was transferred to the custody of the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Battery to a peace officer at jail

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of aggravated battery to a peace officer at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 8 at the County Jail. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 5:55 p.m. Nov. 8 to the zero to 50 block of Ottawa Court in Oswego Township on a report of a domestic battery. The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation.

Fleeing, eluding incident under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident involving a motorist fleeing and eluding sheriff’s deputies that occurred at 7:59 p.m. Nov. 8 on Route 34 at South Cherry Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office reported the motorist did not stop and departed the area.

Property damage in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 1:32 a.m. Nov. 9 in the zero to 50 block of Seneca Drive in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Cited for 99 mph in 55 mph zone

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed James Guerine, 46, of the 24000 block of Kennedy Circle, Plainfield, for driving 99 mph in a 55 mph zone and without proof of insurance at 2:54 p.m. Nov. 7 on Wooley Road near Douglas Road in Oswego Township. Police said Guerine was released pending a court appearance.

Issued two citations

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Jose Alonso-Fernandez, 27, of 2700 block of Rosehall Lane, Aurora, for driving without a license and no proof of insurance after stopping his vehicle at 4:09 p.m. Nov. 7 on Route 31 near Albright Road in Oswego Township.