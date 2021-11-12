Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Nov. 12, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been guilty in court.

Boulder Hill hit-and-run reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 11:28 a.m. Nov. 6 in the zero to 99 block of Bereman Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

DUI among charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Laura A. Tinsley, 25, of the 100 block of Beauwick Drive in Boulder Hill at 6:59 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 4000 block of Minkler Road in Oswego Township on a report of criminal damage to property. The sheriff’s office said Tinsley was charged with criminal damage to property and driving under the influence. She was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 3:40 p.m. Nov. 4 in the zero to 99 block of Riverwood Court in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 2400 block of Kennedy Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

ID theft report

Sheriff’s deputies took an ID theft report at 11:50 a.m. Nov. 2 in the zero to 99 block of Cypress Drive in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Domestic battery, theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies were summoned at 6:22 p.m. Nov. 2 to the 100 block of Circle Drive West in Boulder Hill on a report of a domestic battery and a theft. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Fuel theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of the theft of fuel at 7:36 p.m. Nov. 2 in the zero to 99 block of Countryview Drive in Bristol Township

Reckless discharge of firearm reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of the reckless discharge of a firearm at 10:40 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 1900 block of Cherry Road in NaAuSay Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.