Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Oct. 21, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been guilty in court.

Battery report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery that occurred at 9:42 a.m. Oct. 18 in the zero to 99 block of Paddock Street in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Vehicle theft

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a stolen motor vehicle at 5:39 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 900 block of Harvey Road in Oswego Township.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 6:38 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 100 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Damage reported in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 5:10 p.m. Oct. 17 in the zero to 100 block of Durango Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery at 12:31 a.m. Oct. 17 in the zero to 99 block of Country Drive in Bristol Township.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ramon Gutierrez, 30, of the 100 block of Lisa Boulevard, Aurora, at 4:01 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 1700 block of Route 25 in Oswego Township. Police said Gutierrez was charged with driving under the influence. He was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 11:10 a.m. Oct. 14 in the 16000 block of Route 71 in Fox Township.

Harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment via electronic communications at 2:58 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 8000 block of Schlapp Road in NaAuSay Township.

Domestic battery report

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic battery at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in the 2700-2800 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the incident is continuing.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 11:52 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 3500 block of Route 47 in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said it is continuing to investigate.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an identity theft at 7:43 a.m. Oct. 13 in the zero to 99 block of Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing.

Protection order violation reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a violation of an order of protection at 6:26 p.m. Oct. 13 in the zero to 99 block of East Lyncliff Drive in Bristol Township.

Attempted burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an attempted residential burglary at 6:23 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

ID thefts reported in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies took ID theft reports at 10:37 a.m. Oct. 12 in the zero to 99 block of Ingleshire Road in Boulder Hill and at 11:34 a.m. Oct. 12 in the zero to 99 block of Afton Road, also in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said both incidents are under investigation.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic battery at 5:23 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 5000 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Burglaries reported in Bristol Township

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of burglary to a vehicle and a residence in the zero to 55 block of East Rickard Drive in Bristol Township at 4:52 p.m. Oct. 12. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Vehicle reported stolen

A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 6:55 p.m. Oct. 12 in the 5000 block of Route 34 in Oswego Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Warrant arrest in Lisbon Township

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Normann G. Black, 68, of the zero to 50 block of Pletcher Drive in Lisbon Township while responding to a report of a domestic battery at his residence at 7:58 p.m. Oct. 12. Police said Black was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of domestic battery. He was transported to the County Jail, where his bond was set at $5,000.