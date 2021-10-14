Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Oct. 15, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been guilty in court.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Aubree Moore, 23, of the 6000 block of Route 71, Bristol Township, at 7:20 a.m. Oct. 11 at her residence on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of fleeing and eluding a peace officer. Moore was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville, where she later posted bond and was released pending a court appearance.

Kendall Township burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary at 2:16 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 8000 block of Route 47 in Kendall County.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that they were told occurred at 10:25 a.m. Oct. 9 in the zero to 99 block of Aldon Road in Boulder Hill.

Minooka man injured in Lisbon Township crash

A 29-year-old Minooka man was injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred at 2 p.m. Oct. 9 in the area of Routes 52 and 47 in Lisbon Township, the sheriff’s office said. Newark Fire Protection District paramedics treated the the man at the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Forgery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a forgery at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 in the 300 block of Route 71 in Big Grove Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Bail bond violation under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a bail bond violation that occurred at 3 a.m. Oct. 10 in the zero to 99 block of Pueblo Road in Boulder Hill.

Intimidation reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of intimidation at 9:19 a.m. Oct. 8 in the zero to 99 block of Somerset Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the incident is continuing.

Burglary reported in Kendall Township

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary that occurred at 12:42 p.m. Oct. 8 in the 8000 block of Route 126 in Kendall Township. The sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 6:52 p.m. Oct. 8 in the zero to 99 block of Eastfield Road in Boulder Hill.

Boulder Hill woman arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Laura A. Tinsley, 25, of the 100 block of Beauwick Drive, Boulder Hill, at 11:18 p.m. Oct. 8 on a charge of domestic battery at her residence. Police said Tinsley was transported to the County Jail, where she later posted bond and was released pending court proceedings.

Burglary, property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary and criminal damage to property incident that occurred at 8:46 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 16000 block of Frazier Road in Little Rock Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Burglary, ID theft report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle and identity theft at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 4000 block of Wayside Court in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.