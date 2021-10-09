Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Oct. 9, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been guilty in court.

Firearm incident under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of the reckless discharge of a firearm that occurred at 2:32 p.m. Oct. 4 in the 1900 block of Route 52 in Seward Township.

Motorist stopped, ticketed

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Saul Alberto Vargas, 18, of the zero to 99 block of Annes Lane, Aurora, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 10:59 p.m. Oct. 4 on Route 34 near Timber Ridge Drive in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said Vargas’ vehicle was speeding 78 mph in a 45 mph zone. He was cited for speeding and driving without a valid license. Vargas posted a recognizance bond and was released pending court proceedings.

Aggravated battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputes arrested Danny Benitez, 60, of the 1800 block of Dumont Lane, Schaumburg, on a charge of aggravated battery while responding to a report of an aggravated battery at 8:03 p.m. Oct. 4 at the County Jail in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said Benitez was taken into custody for processing

Felony battery arrest at jail

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jaquarance C. Handley, 32, 900 block of Bluebell Circle, Joliet, on a felony charge of aggravated battery at 11:08 p.m. Oct. 3 at the County Jail where he is an inmate on a felony charge of aggravated battery. The sheriff’s office said Handley tossed a substance on a corrections division deputy. Handley remains in custody at the jail.

DUI, child endangerment charges

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Omar Gutierrez, 26, of the 100 block of Dolores Street, Oswego Township, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 11:17 p.m. Oct. 3 on Route 31 at Caterpillar Drive. Police said Gutierrez was charged with driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and endangering the life of a child. He was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Burglary to vehicle reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 4 in the 7000 block of Audrey Avenue in Kendall Township.

Plano man charged

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alberto L. Ochoa-Perez, 31, of the 500 block of Dearborn Street, Plano, while responding to a single-vehicle crash at 1:42 a.m. Oct. 4 in the 12000 block of Galena Road in Little Rock Township. Police said Ochoa-Perez was charged with leaving the scene of an accident. He was transported to the County Jail where he posted bond and was released pending court proceedings.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery and criminal damage to property incident that occurred at 12:35 p.m. Oct. 2 in the 100 block of Heathgate Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Warrant, resisting arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Randall Stafford, 50, of the zero to 99 block of Ashlawn Avenue in Boulder Hill at 2:02 p.m. Oct. 2 at his residence on a Kendall County warrant for aggravated domestic battery and resisting/obstructing a police officer. The sheriff’s office said Stafford was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michael J. Speakman, 47, of the zero to 50 block of Greenbriar Road, Boulder Hill, at 12:46 a.m. Oct. 2 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Fernwood and Pembrooke roads in Boulder Hill. Police said Spekamn was taken into custody on a Cook County warrant on a charge of reckless driving. He was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Boulder Hill man arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Juan Manuel Juarez-Rodriguez, 36, of the zero to 99 block of Greenbriar Road, Boulder Hill, at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 29 after stopping the vehicle he was driving on Fernwood Road near Fallcreek Circle in Boulder Hill for disobeying a stop sign. Police said the suspect was cited for driving on a revoked license and taken into custody on a Kane County warrant contempt of court.

Vehicle stolen in Fox Township

Sheriff’s deputies were notified at 5:52 p.m. Sept. 29 of a vehicle that had been stolen in the area of Route 71 and Walker Road in Fox Township. The incident remains under investigation.

Vehicle stolen

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a stolen vehicle at 9:52 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 300 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Computer tampering

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of computer tampering at 1:38 p.m. Sept 28 in the 600 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. The incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.