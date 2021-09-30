Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Sept. 30, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports Post Date: 10/02/2021 3:35 AM

10/01/21

2021-2773, Fraud: On 10/1/21 at 7:28 p.m., sheriff’s deputies investigated a report of fraud in the 300 block of Grace Drive, Lisbon Township. The investigation is ongoing.

2021-2774, In State Warrant: On 10/2/21 at 12:46 a.m., sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Fernwood Rd. and Pembrooke Rd, Oswego Township for a report of a suspicious person. During the investigation, contact was made with Michael J. Speakman, a 47-year-old male, from the 0-50 block of Greenbriar Road., Oswego Township. Speakman was taken into custody on an active warrant out of Cook County for reckless driving, with a bond of $3,000, 10% to apply. Speakman was transported to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Trespass arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kyle Burnett, 33, no known address, at 12:47 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township on a charge of criminal trespass to property. The sheriff’s office said Burnett was transported to the County Jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

Battery reported

The sheriff’s office is investigating a battery that occurred at 2:22 p.m. Sept. 27 in the 200 block of Caterpillar Drive in Oswego Township.

Plano resident injured in crash

A 53-year-old resident of Plano was transported to Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital after being injured in a crash at 11:58 a.m Sept. 26 in the 11000 block of River Road in Bristol Township, according to the sheriff’s office. The crash victim’s injuries were described by the sheriff’s office as not life-threatening.

Property damage reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 12:38 p.m. Sept. 26 in the zero to9 9 block of Morgan Court in Bristol Township.

Defacement of property reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal defacement of property at 4:15 p.m. Sept. 26 in the zero to 99 block of Scotch Road in Oswego Township.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery that occurred at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 600 block of Woolley Road in Oswego Township. The investigation into the incident is continuing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Take theft report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a theft at 3:38 a.m. Sept. 25 in the area of Bentgrass Circle and Fairway Drive in NaAuSay Township. The sheriff’s office reported that its investigation into the theft is continuing.

Battery arrest in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daniella E. Martinez, 21, of the 500 block of Gates Street, Aurora, on a charge of battery at 9:46 p.m. Sept. 23 in the zero to 50th block of Woodridge Road in Boulder Hill. Police said the suspect was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Take defacement report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal defacement of property at 7:18 a.m. Sept. 22 in the zero to 99 block of Long Beach Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the incident is continuing.

DUI arrest after crash

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Walid A. Quntar, 50, of the 200 block of Morgan Valley Drive, Oswego, after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 11:16 p.m. Sept. 22 in the area of Collins and Plainfield roads in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said Quntar was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report concerning harassment through electronic communication at 9:53 a.m. Sept. 21 in the 700 block of Chicago Road in Big Grove Township.

Hit-and-run crash reported in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash at 5:21 p.m. Sept. 21 in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. The victim told sheriff’s deputies that her vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle while parked.

Harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of harassment through electronic communications at 6:04 p.m. Sept. 21 in the zero to 100 block of Dolores Street in Oswego Township.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 7:09 p.m. Sept. 21 in the zero to 99 block of Circle Court in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said their investigation into the incident is continuing.

Domestic battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 3:13 a.m. Sept. 22 in the 7500 block of Galena Road in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said their investigation into the incident is continuing.