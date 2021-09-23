Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Sept. 23, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Disorderly conduct incident

Sheriff’s deputies took a disorderly conduct report at 12:41 p.m. Sept. 20 in the zero to 99 block of Oak Creek Drive in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office reported its investigation into the incident is continuing.

Burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary that occurred at 1:24 p.m. Sept. 20 in the 2000 block of Roth Road in Oswego Township.

Battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a domestic battery that occurred at 6 p.m. Sept 20 in the 11000 block of River Road in Bristol Township.

Battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery at 5:28 a.m. Sept. 19 in the 13000 block of Fennel Road in Big Grove Township. The incident remains under investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Battery reported at jail

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a battery at 1 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the incident.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a theft at 3:46 p.m. Sept. 18 in the zero to 99 block of Hunter Drive in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery that occurred at 9:33 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 1000 block of Route 30. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Theft reported in Boulder Hill

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 17 at a residence in the 100 block of Tealwood Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Domestic battery charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Corinne R. Mewmaw, 26, of the 300 block of Mulhern Court, Yorkville, at 12:26 a.m. Sept. 18 on a charge of domestic battery. The sheriff’s office said Mewmaw was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Criminal trespass

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zackary A. Cherry, 29, of the 7000 block of Grove Road, Oswego, on charges of criminal trespass to real property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia after responding to a report of a disturbance at 8:34 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 2500 block of Light Road, Oswego Township. Cherry was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County Jail to await a bond call.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Gerardo Rivas, 34, of the 1000 block of Route 34, Oswego Township, on charges of domestic battery and battery after responding to a report of domestic battery and battery at 4:40 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 1000 block of Route 34. Rivas was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County Jail to await a bond call.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of domestic battery after responding to a report at 6:20 p.m. Sept. 14 in the 11000 block of River Road in Bristol Township. The incident is under investigation.

No valid license

Sheriff’s deputies cited Jose A. Acosta-Barajas, 52, of the 1000 block of Bonner Avenue, Aurora, for driving without a valid license after conducting a traffic stop at 4:03 a.m. Sept. 15 in the area of Route 34 and Autumn Creek Boulevard in Yorkville.

Fraud

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of fraud took a report of fraud at 10:08 a.m. Sept. 15 in the zero to 99 block of Pembrooke Road in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft at 2:14 p.m. Sept. 15 in the 12000 block of McKanna Road in Seward Township, where the value of the stolen property is more than $500. The investigation is ongoing.

Intimidation and battery

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of intimidation and battery at 12:34 a.m. Sept. 16 in the 2000 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. The investigation is ongoing.