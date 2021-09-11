Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Sept. 11, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Sexual images disseminated without permission

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of the nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images that was reported to them at 7:35 p.m. Sept. 1 in the zero to 99 block of Codorus Road in Boulder Hill.

Disorderly conduct

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of disorderly conduct and the loss of identification that occurred at 6:34 p.m. Sept. 6 in the 7000 block of Fairway Road in NaAuSay Township.

Battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a battery at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6 in the area of Willow Lane and Park Lane in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Sandwich man arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bryan Leitner, 45, of the 2000 block of East Ninth Street, Sandwich, on a charge of battery at 9:35 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 16000 block of Rogers Road in Fox Township. Leitner was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville for processing.

Theft report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a theft at 12:15 p.m. Sept. 5 in the 100 block of Dolores Street in Oswego Township.

Hit-and-run crash reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred at 3:52 p.m. Sept. 5 on Route 25 at Boulder Hill Pass.

One hurt in Crimmin Road rollover crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 7:48 p.m. Sept. 5 to a rollover motor vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Crimmin Road in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said Newark Fire Protection District personnel treated a 30-year-old Big Rock resident on the scene for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Battery under investigation

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a battery that they were told occurred at 12:39 a.m. Sept. 5 in the 4300 block of Tuma Road in Bristol Township.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Phillips, 36, of the zero to 99 block of Pueblo Road, Boulder Hill, at 7:06 a.m. Sept. 3 at his residence on a charge of domestic battery. The sheriff’s office said Phillips was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Lisbon Township burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary at 8:05 a.m. Sept. 3 in the 9000 block of Whitewillow Road in Lisbon Township.

Vehicle burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a motor vehicle at 9:11 a.m, Sept. 3 in the 2000 block of Roth Road in Oswego Township.

Sexual images disseminated without permission

Sheriff’s deputies took a report concerning the nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images at 7:01 p.m. Sept. 3 in the 1400 block of Light Road in Oswego township. The sheriff’s office said the they are investigating.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brandon M. Sgro, 27, of the 1400 block of Light Road, Oswego Township, at 8:01 p.m. Sept. 3 on a Kane County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. Police said Sgro was transported to the County Jail, where his bond was set at $3,000.

Fraud reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a fraud report at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 2 in the 100 block of Kristine Street in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office reported the incident remains under investigation.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an ID theft report at 5:52 p.m Sept. 2 in the 2500 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating.

Key fobs stolen

Sheriff’s deputies were notified of the theft of vehicle key fobs at 9:22 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 6000 block of Dover Court in NaAuSay Township.

Domestic battery charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mercedes A. Martinez, 32 of the 100 block of Harbor Drive in Oswego Township, on a charge of domestic battery at her residence at 11:41 p.m. Sept. 2. The sheriff’s office said Martinez was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Burglary reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of a burglary that occurred at 3:54 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 2000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township.

Trespass charge

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kyle Burnett, 33, of the 1000 block of Route 30, Aurora, at 7:28 p.m. Sept. 1 on a report of criminal trespass to property. Police said Burnett was later released on bond.