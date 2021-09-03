Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Sept. 2, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

ID theft report

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of an identity theft at 11:32 a.m. Aug. 30 in the zero to 99 block of Rocky Way in Boulder Hill.

Rolling Meadows man ticketed

Sheriff’s deputies ticketed Maximo Aparicio-Sanchez, 30, of the 4900 block of Weber Drive, Rolling Meadows, after stopping him for driving 87 mph in a 55 mph zone at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 30 on Route 52 at O’Brien Road in Seward Township. The sheriff’s office said Aparicio-Sanchez was cited for driving without a valid license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding,

Oak Creek Drive incident

Sheriff’s deputies took a disorderly conduct report at 10:17 a.m. Aug. 29 in the zero to 99 block of Oak Creek Drive in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office said its investigation is continuing.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic battery at 8:58 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 1400 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is continuing.

Theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a report of the theft of money made at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 30 in the zero to 99 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill.

Theft report

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 6:55 p.m. Aug. 26 to a report of theft in the 3000 block of Roth Road in Oswego Township. The investigation is continuing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dean Holmstrom, 34, of the 300 block of Stoneleigh Court, Oswego, on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a Winnebago County warrant on a charge of driving under the influence. Police said Holmstrom was taken into custody and transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville, where he later posted bond.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 7:27 a.m. Aug. 25 in the zero to 99 block of Ingleshire Road in Boulder Hill.

ID theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 4:13 p.m. Aug. 25 in the zero to 99 bock of Country Road in Oswego Township.

Fraud report

Sheriff’s deputies took a fraud report at 12:58 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 3000 block of Roth Road in Oswego Township. The investigation is continuing.