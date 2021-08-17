Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Aug. 17, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Troy I. Luckett, 21, of the 3200 block of Washington Boulevard, Chicago, after stopping the vehicle he was driving at 10:59 p.m. Aug. 14 in the area of Lees Court and Roberts Road in NaAuSay Township. The sheriff’s office said Luckett was found to be wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

Assault, contraband investigated

The sheriff’s office is continuing an investigation into an incident involving aggravated assault and the discovery of contraband at the Kendall County Jail. The incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 11, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harassment reported

Sheriff’s deputies responded at 8:22 p.m. Aug. 11 to the zero to 100 block of Burkhart Road to take a report of harassment through electronic communication. The sheriff’s office said its investigation is continuing.

Warrant arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Angelina R. Serna, 19, of the 2900 block of Heather Lane, Montgomery, at 1:50 a.m. Aug. 13 in the area of Rogers and Millington roads in Fox Township. The sheriff’s office said Serna was wanted on a Kendall County warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of driving on a suspended license. Serna was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Domestic battery reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a domestic battery at 11:57 a.m. Aug. 15 in the zero to 100 block of Hillstone Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Burglary to vehicle reported

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a burglary to a vehicle at 3:48 p.m. Aug. 15 in the Richard Young Forest Preserve on Route 71 in Kendall Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

Burglary reported, suspect arrested

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of a residential burglary at 9:16 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 13000 block of Faxon Road in Little Rock Township. After an investigation, the sheriff’s office said Zachary Pauley, 23, of the 200 block of Thornhill Court, Naperville, was arrested on a charge of residential burglary. Pauley was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Identity theft reported

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 10:18 a.m. Aug. 13 from a resident of the 100 block of Fernwood Road in Boulder Hill.

One injured in Galena Road crash

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at 2:10 a.m. Aug. 14 on Galena Road at East Highland Drive in Bristol Township. The sheriff’s office reported a 21-year-old Aurora woman was injured in the crash and transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening. No citiations were issued.

Criminal damage

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal damage to property at 3:33 a.m. Aug. 14 in the 100 block of Tealwood Road in Boulder Hill. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

ID theft

Sheriff’s deputies took an identity theft report at 1:41 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 2000 block of Bernadette Lane in Kendall Township. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating.

ID theft

Deputies took an identity theft report at 5:02 p.m. Aug. 9 in the zero to 99 block of Pembrooke Road in Oswego Township. The investigation in ongoing.

Sexual abuse reported

Deputies received information at 11:38 p.m. Aug. 9 regarding criminal sexual abuse that occurred about one year ago in Oswego Township. The investigation in ongoing.