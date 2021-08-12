Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Aug. 12, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Minooka resident injured in crash

A 45-year-old resident of the 1900 block of Waters Edge Drive in Minooka was treated and released at the scene of a motor vehicle crash at 6:41 a.m. Aug. 9 in the area of Ridge Road and Route 52 in Seward Township, according to the sheriff’s office. No tickets were issued in the crash.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of identity theft at 1:41 p.m. Aug. 9 in the 2000 block of Bernadette Lane in Kendall County.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of identity theft at 5:02 p.m. Aug. 9 in the zero to 99 block of Pembrooke Road in Boulder Hill.

Criminal sexual abuse

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal sexual abuse at 11:38 p.m. Aug. 9 in Oswego Township. The incident occurred about one year ago in the township, deputies were told.

Property damage

Sheriff’s deputies took a report criminal defacement of property at 10:06 a.m. Aug. 3 in the 500 block of Caton Farm Road in unincorporated NaAuSay Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

Disorderly conduct

Sheriff deputies took a report of disorderly conduct at 2:27 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 100 block of Harbor Drive in unincorporated Oswego Township. The sheriff’s office said the incident remains under investigation.

DUI arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Angelica Gutierrez, 36, of the 13000 block of Mallard Drive, Plainfield, at 4:39 p.m. Aug. 7 after stopping the vehicle she was driving on Route 47 at Van Emmon Street in downtown Yorkville. Police said Gutierrez was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license suspended. She was transported to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville pending court proceedings.

Domestic battery arrest

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Armani Moore, 22, of the 2300 block of Light Road in unincorporated Oswego Township, at 4:29 p.m. Aug. 7 on a charge of domestic battery. He was transported to the County Jail pending court proceedings.

Criminal trespass

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of criminal trespass that occurred at 11:18 a.m. Aug. 5 in the 100 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Oswego Township.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies took a theft report at 11:23 a.m. Aug. 5 in the zero to 99 block of Scotch Road in Oswego Township.

Disorderly conduct

Sheriff’s deputies took a report of disorderly conduct at 5:47 p.m. Aug. 5 in the 14000 block of County Line Road in Big Grove Township. Deputies said the incident is under investigation.