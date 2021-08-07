Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: Aug. 7, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Domestic battery

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the zero to 99 block of Ingleshire Road in Boulder Hill at 10:30 a.m. July 27. An investigation is ongoing.

Burglary

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary in the 8000 block of Van Emmon Road in Oswego Township at 10:15 a.m. July 27. An investigation is underway.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft at 12:37 p.m. July 27 in the 200 block of Georgeanna Street in Bristol Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Identity theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of identity theft at 4:49 p.m. July 27 in the 200 block of Liberty Street in Big Grove Township. An investigation is underway.

Burglary

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary and criminal property damage in the 200 block of Holt Road in Seward Township at 12:40 p.m. July 28. An investigation is underway.

Trespassing

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the 200 block of Tallgrass Lane in Oswego Township at 11:12 a.m. July 28. The incident is under investigation.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the zero to 99 block of Fieldpoint Road in Boulder Hill at 4:20 p.m. July 28. An investigation is underway.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of battery in the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township at 12:22 p.m. July 29. An investigation is ongoing.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage in the 100 block of Braeburn Drive in Oswego Township at 3:11 p.m. July 29. An investigation is ongoing.

Disorderly conduct

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 500 block of McHugh Road in Bristol Township at 8:30 p.m. July 29. An investigation is ongoing.

Driving without a valid driver’s license

Sheriff’s deputies cited Jenaro J. Salas, 18, of the 700 block of Liberty Street in Aurora, for driving without a valid driver’s license and disobeying a stop sign. Deputies stopped Salas for not stopping at a stop sign on Circle Drive East at Pueblo Road in Boulder Hill at 9:29 p.m. July 30. Deputies released Salas on a recognizance bond.

Leaving the scene of an accident

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of hit-and-run accident at the 9000 block of Clubhouse Drive in Kendall Township at 9:05 p.m. July 30. An investigation remains ongoing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the 8700 block of Wilcox Court in Fox Township at 12:51 a.m. July 31. An investigation is ongoing.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the 7000 block of Route 34 in Bristol Township at 4:33 a.m. July 31. An investigation is underway.

Burglary to a motor vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary to a motor vehicle in the 11000 block of Faxon Road in Bristol Township at 12:21 p.m. July 31. The incident remains under investigation.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage in the 100 block of Jackson Street in Big Grove Township at 12:49 p.m. July 31. An investigation is underway.

Leaving the scene of an accident

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of leaving the scene of an accident in the area of Route 47 and Newark Road in Lisbon Township at 2:15 p.m. July 31. The incident remains under investigation.

Domestic battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic battery in the 300 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1. The incident remains under investigation.