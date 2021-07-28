Kendall County Sheriff’s reports: July 28, 2021

Information in Police Reports is obtained from local police departments. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Criminal damage to state supported property

Kendall County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal damage to state-supported property at 11:08 a.m. July 20 at the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville. The incident is under investigation.

Criminal damage to property

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of criminal property damage at 10:09 p.m. July 20 in the 20 block of Winrock Road in Boulder Hill. The incident is under investigation.

Nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images

Sheriff’s deputies took a desk report of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images that occurred in the zero to 99 block of Stratford Road in Boulder Hill at 8:34 p.m. July 22. An investigation is underway.

Retail theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of retail theft at 2:17 p.m. July 23 in the 2500 block of Light Road in Oswego Township. An investigation is ongoing.

Fraud

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of fraud at 5:15 p.m. July 23 in the first block of West Cedar Court in Kendall Township. The incident is under investigation.

Battery

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of battery at 9:54 p.m. July 25 in the 300 block of Boulder Hill Pass in Boulder Hill. An investigation is ongoing.

Burglary to motor vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of burglary to a motor vehicle at 9:51 a.m. on July 26 in the 1000 block of Jones Road in Seward Township. The incident occurred between July 23 and 24. An investigation is underway.

Attempted burglary to motor vehicle

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of attempted burglary to a motor vehicle at 5:21 p.m. July 26 in the 2000 block of Bell Road in Seward Township. The burglary occurred between July 23 and 24. An investigation is underway.

Hit-and-run

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run at 5:56 p.m. July 26 in the 100 block of Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill. The incident is under investigation.

Theft

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of theft at 10:18 p.m. July 26 in the 1000 block of Route 30 in Oswego Township. An investigation is underway.